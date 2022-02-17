Das Instrument REL CA8650011015 SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.02.2022

The instrument REL CA8650011015 SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.02.2022



Das Instrument S9AD BMG7998G1069 SEADRILL LTD. DL 2,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.02.2022

The instrument S9AD BMG7998G1069 SEADRILL LTD. DL 2,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.02.2022

