Year-end report: Clear signs of favourable market trends after a challenging 2021 - Enzymatica AB

- The Extraordinary General Meeting on October 18, 2021, resolved to approve an incentive program for CEO Claus Egstrand through an employee option plan, a directed issue of warrants and a transfer of warrants. - On November 2, 2021, the Board of Directors reached a decision on financial targets for the company. Net sales in 2026 will amount to at least SEK 600 million with an EBIT margin of at least 28 %. - No significant events were reported after the end of the quarter.



