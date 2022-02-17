Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.02.2022
GlobeNewswire
17.02.2022 | 09:05
175 Leser
(1)

Nasdaq Welcomes Second InMedica Bond Issue to Baltic First North Market

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, February 17, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) announces that a second issue of InMedica bonds has been admitted to
trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq Vilnius effective
February 17, 2022.
The size of InMedica's second bond issue is EUR 8 million. The bonds have a
nominal value of EUR 100 each, a term of 2 years, and an annual interest rate
of 5% with interest paid twice a year. They mature on December 18, 2023. The
debt securities attracted significant investor interest - 127 individuals and
17 legal entities purchased the bonds. The group will use the funds raised in
the offering to refinance EUR 5 million of previous issuance as well as to
expand its network of clinics, acquire modern equipment, and recruit
specialists. 

InMedica is one of the largest private healthcare providers in Lithuania and
currently operates a chain of 36 clinics in several cities. The company offers
diagnostics, outpatient care, surgery, dentistry and other medical services.
The InMedica group includes 22 family medicine centers, 4 broad-profile and 3
specialized cardiology clinics, 6 walk-in clinics, 3 laboratories and 1 plastic
surgery clinic. 

"We welcome InMedica's listing of a second bond issue on the Nasdaq Baltic
First North Market," says Saulius Malinauskas, the President of Nasdaq Vilnius.
"We wish the company all success in its future growth, delighted that Nasdaq
Baltic's alternative First North market is helping it realize its ambitions." 

"This is the second successful bond offering for our network of clinics, which
shows the company and its activities have earned investors' trust. Despite the
big challenges of the pandemic, the healthcare sector is growing and
transforming, and along with the changes new opportunities are arising.
Investors obviously view those opportunities positively," InMedica CEO Kestutis
Broniukaitis says. 

The public issue of corporate bonds was distributed by Šiauliu Bankas. Sorainen
law firm is the company's certified advisor on First North. 



About InMedica

The InMedica group has more than 1,000 employees and provides healthcare
services for over 100,000 registered patients. Its revenue in 2020 was nearly
EUR 18 million. Since February 2019, 70% of the shares of InMedica belong to
the INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund, one of the largest private equity investment
funds in the Baltic region, through the fund's subsidiary BSGF Sanus. 



About the INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund

The INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund, with a size of EUR 165 million, is one of the
largest private equity funds in the Baltics and has the European Investment
Fund (EIF) as its anchor investor. The EIF, which is a part of the European
Investment Bank, has committed EUR 30 million with the support of the European
Fund for Strategic Investments (a key element of the Investment Plan for
Europe, or 'Junker Plan') while also allocating resources from the Baltic
Innovation Fund, a "fund of funds" initiative developed in cooperation with the
governments of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. The initiative aims to increase
capital investment in high-growth-potential small and medium-sized enterprises
in the Baltics. 

The fund seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio, targeting majority or
significant minority stakes through investments of EUR 10 million to EUR 30
million in companies that demonstrate high growth potential and an ability to
succeed in conditions of increasing global competition. The fund is focused on
the Baltic countries and neighboring regions including Poland, the Nordics and
Central Europe. The fund so far has invested in five companies in the
healthcare, civil engineering, environmental management (plastic recycling and
waste management) and cosmetic and hygiene measure production sectors. 

The fund is managed by one of Lithuania's leading asset management companies,
INVL Asset Management, which is part of the Invalda INVL group. The group's
companies manage pension and mutual funds, individual portfolios and private
equity and other alternative investments. More than 250,000 clients in
Lithuania and Latvia and international investors have entrusted the group with
over EUR 1.5 billion of assets under management. Active since 1991, Invalda
INVL has a solid 30-year track record of managing private equity and developing
companies into market leaders in the Baltics and CEE. 



About First North

 "First Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing
companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of
being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to
invest in companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com . 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 




     Media relations contacts:
     Name: Daiva Tauckelaite
     Phone: + 370 620 55 127
     Email: daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com
