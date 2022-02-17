Korea Electric Power Corp. plans to build solar on highways in two 20MW stages, followed by a third phase, under a government program to facilitate the development of energy-independent roads.Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP), a unit of Korea Electric Power Corp. (Kepco), has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hanmaeum Energy, a Singapore-based private equity firm owned by Affirma Capital and Duham Partners to deploy 100MW of solar capacity on idle areas close to highways in South Korea. The project will be part of a South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...