Scientists in China have developed an organic, all-polymer solar cell with a special meniscus-assisted coating technique. They claim that the power conversion efficiency of the cell is the highest among solution-printing-based, all-polymer solar cells.A research team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has built an all-polymer organic solar cell based on high-quality blend films with enhanced crystallinity and inter-penetrating nanofibers network morphology. "The device could be used in indoor photovoltaics, smart power generation windows, and mobile wearable devices in the future," researcher ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de