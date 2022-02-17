Karora Resources strikes again and gives a consolidated production forecast for 2022 of 110,000 - 135,000 ounces gold, Summa Silver raises $11.5 million through a financing with major participation from Eric Sprott and First Majestic Silver, OceanaGold provided a positive three-year outlook for forecast production, costs and capital requirements, including detailed guidance for 2022 and Consolidated Uranium is pleased to provide an update on the previously announced spin-off of Labrador Uranium.