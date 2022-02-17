Cognitiwe contributes to ESG using artificial intelligence; tackling the 121 million tons by the retail sector each year

Cognitiwe, a new entrant to the growing AI market, prevents food waste through their predictive vision AI platform. "We will be able to instantly monitor the freshness of vegetables and fruits in supermarkets," said Cognitiwe Co-Founder Attila Algan, adding that "As well as checking for freshness of produce, shelf stock and planogram analysis, we are breathing new life into the retail sector with fraud detection.

Also, in manufacturing, our technology enables quality control and detects faulty products in production line. We also offer solutions for stock management, health and safety monitoring," explained Algan, adding: "We want to position as a global brand, delivering our retail and manufacturing sector-specific products, developed using advanced technology on our predictive visual AI platform." Headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, Cognitiwe has offices in Istanbul and Milan

Sustainability for Retail and Manufacturing

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) 2021 Food Waste Index Report indicates that 13 percent of the 931 million tons of food waste generated worldwide in 2019 originated from the retail sector. "We will soon be able to use AI to reveal the environmental footprint of the retail sector's food waste that we have been able to prevent," Algan told reporters, adding further, "and thanks to data from deep learning algorithms deployed on manufacturing production lines, we will achieve materials, time and energy savings that contribute to greater sustainability". Cognitiwe's GDPR compliant products can be integrated into existing IP cameras, without the need for additional hardware investment. Because it is cloud-based, they also do not require investments in servers.

Preventing financial losses in the retail and manufacturing sector

Cognitiwe Co-Founder Mete Bayrak notes clients, "above all, by providing real time and predictive data, we help retail and manufacturing industries to reduce risks, prevent loss and improve quality." Bayrak added that they have introduced a feature to the retail product that prevents financial losses occurring as a result of the mis-scan or walk-off detection at supermarket checkouts and self-service payment points, nothing further that a 5G mobile solution for the health and safety of employees was also in its pilot phase.

