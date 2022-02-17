VanEck ETFs N.V. - Prospectus Update

Announcement Prospectus update

The Board of VanEck ETFs N.V., an investment company with variable capital, having its registered office at Barbara Strozzilaan 310, 1083 HN Amsterdam, company number 34314095 (the Company or the Fund), hereby informs its investors of the changes to the prospectus of the VanEck European Equal Weight UCITS ETF (the Sub-fund).

The changes to the prospectus will take effect on 22 March 2022 (the Effective Date), or on such later date as indicated below. The amended prospectus will be available as per the Effective Date on the website of VanEck: www.vaneck.com.

As certain amendments to the prospectus affect the rights and/or increase the liabilities of the participants of the Sub-fund, the participants are entitled to redeem their shares in accordance with the existing terms in the prospectus until the Effective Date.

As of the Effective Date, the material changes to the terms in the prospectus of the Sub-fund are the following:

The management fee will change and increase from 0.2% to 0.4% of the Net Asset Value on an annual basis. This is a result of an updated ESG-screening method of the index of the Sub-fund and a commercial consideration of the Manager; and

The name of the Sub-fund is changed from VanEck European Equal Weight UCITS ETF to VanEck Sustainable European Equal Weight UCITS ETF. The Board has decided to change the names of the Sub-funds in order to reflect the updated ESG-screening method in the index.

In addition to the abovementioned changes, effective 18 February 2022, the index will have an updated ESG-screening method including a quarterly review on sustainability breaches. The annual rebalancing day of the index will be moved forward to the fourth Tuesday off March. These updates to the index will be clarified and reflected in the updated prospectus together with the abovementioned material changes.

Investors who have any queries or to whom any of the above is not clear, please contact your usual VanEck contact or consult with your professional adviser.

We thank you for your continuing support of the Company.

Yours faithfully,

VanEck Asset Management B.V.

The Board of Directors

For and on behalf of

VanEck ETFs N.V.