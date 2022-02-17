Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles to Open State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Arkansas

New Location Positions Company to Become State's First Commercial Electric Vehicle Manufacturer

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQX:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), has announced it will open its first U.S.-based, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Arkansas. The Company has entered into a purchase agreement for a facility in Arkansas and expects to commence operations during the first quarter of 2022.

Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We are excited to announce the purchase of EVTV's first U.S.-based manufacturing facility. It has been a longstanding goal of our Company to manufacture our vehicles here in the U.S., and we are gratified to have received tremendous support from the state of Arkansas. Not only does Arkansas provide us with a robust business climate and highly capable workforce, but the facility's proximity to all forms of transportation is also well-suited for the efficient transport of our electric trucks and vans."

"The business climate in Arkansas continues to sell itself, and with a continued focus on reducing the tax burden, it's no surprise that companies like Envirotech Vehicles have chosen to locate in our state," said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. "Electric vehicle demand will only continue to grow, and I'm delighted that Arkansas is continuing to gain a foothold in the market."

The Envirotech Vehicles' team brings more than 30 years of in-depth industry expertise, as well as access to an innovative, growing customer-ready product line of vehicles, systems and green technology that serves last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for medium to heavy-duty electric vehicles. The Company's products include Electric Urban Trucks, Electric Logistics Vans and Electric Cutaway Vans.

The Company will begin recruiting for manufacturing, engineering, and other professional positions shortly. For more information please visit www.evtvusa.com.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

