NeonMind Biosciences Inc.: NeonMind to Open its Inaugural Specialty Mental Health Clinic in Mississauga, Ontario

- Mississauga facility expected to begin treatment services in the Second Half of 2022
- First location selected as part of a nationwide buildout of NeonMind-branded clinics offering interventional psychiatry treatments
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it has signed an agreement with SRx Health Solutions ("SRx") to open the Company's inaugural NeonMind specialty mental health clinic, located at the Queensway Professional Medical Centre in Mississauga, Ontario.
NEONMIND BIOSCIENCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de