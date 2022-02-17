Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Nur noch 7 Tage bis zum „Tag X“! 27 Mal besser, als der Durchschnitt...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DU32 ISIN: CA26873J1075 Ticker-Symbol: 6E9 
Tradegate
17.02.22
13:13 Uhr
2,040 Euro
+0,035
+1,75 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9942,04513:43
1,9942,04513:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EMX ROYALTY
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION2,040+1,75 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.