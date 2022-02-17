Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar have developed a solar power system that can be easily moved between farms to pump water for irrigation. The kit comprises solar panels and an inverter to power a surface-mounted pump.From pv magazine India Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar have designed and developed a solar system for water pumping which can easily be moved from one farm to another. The kit is useful for pumping water in remote areas and helps small scale farmers who could pool money to use the equipment on a shared basis. The technology ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...