Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2022) - Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that Kash Royale has now been approved and published on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. Kash Royale is the Company's first dedicated expansion into competitive real-money gaming and can be found at https://kashroyale.com/.

The player-versus-player Kash Royale app will specifically target the lucrative US market and will be initially released in a single-player format, followed by a multi-player format to be released later this year. Kash Royale is part of Royal Wins' market expansion and revenue diversification strategy and represents an important addition to the Company's existing Kash Karnival platform, which is a player-versus-AI platform.

Mobile gaming tournaments represent one of the newer areas within a massive esports sector, yet it is already one of the fastest growing industry subsets. The revenue of the mobile tournaments market is expected to soar from just over USD$875 million in 2019 to almost USD$1.15 billion by 2025.

Royal Wins COO and Director Robert Fong commented: "Real-money console, PC, and mobile tournaments in games of skill are becoming a massive industry in the United States. Take Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship, a mobile esports tournament with a purse of $2 million in prizes, as an example of how big the demand is for this kind of games. Users want to play and they want to be rewarded for their efforts. Kash Royale amplifies our retention strategy, offering further diversified game play options through social and competitive peer-to-peer tournaments."

Royal Wins has developed a skill-gaming model that has been influenced by the Skillz model, consisting of casual, hyper-casual and arcade games. The Company plans to eventually expand on the new tournaments platform to have a competitive edge to the Skillz platform.

With millions of users accessing the app stores daily, Royal Wins has identified an opportunity for real-money gaming operators to reach a massive new audience, while the Company is working towards becoming the leading app store for real-money competitive gaming.

Additionally, the Company has issued 200,000 common shares of the Company priced at $0.20 per share to a third-party consultant as consideration for services rendered. The share issuance is subject to all regulatory approvals.

About Royal Wins Corporation

Royal Wins is an innovative digital games studio pioneering pure-skill gaming with real cash prizes available on mobile casual games. Established in 2014, we design, develop, and operate real-cash prize skill games to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space, so that all players of legal age can play and win life-changing jackpots and prizes based on their skill as opposed to pure chance and odds. Our primary innovation and intellectual property centres around solving big data problems surrounding skill gaming mechanics, algorithms pertaining to balancing cash prizes, game difficulty modules, and maintenance of Player Rewards percentages.

Royal Wins has released a suite of pure-skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile/tablet platforms.

Royal Wins is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SKLL and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol RYWCF.

