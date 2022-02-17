Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2022) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to provide integrated security solutions to a Canadian based energy infrastructure business. Under the terms of the agreement, which may be extended indefinitely after the initial introductory term, Zedcor will provide security services at three different sites. The customized security plan created by Zedcor, with input from the Customer, will include on-site professionally trained security guards who are either ex-law enforcement officers or ex-military. These guards will be supported by Zedcor's proprietary MobileyeZ security towers and Zedcor's 24/7 live, verified video monitoring center. The Customer selected Zedcor after a competitive review of vendors as they sought to upgrade their security to ensure the most comprehensive protection for their assets and infrastructure.

Todd Ziniuk, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to offer our MobileyeZ security tower technology to customers to protect their valuable assets and operations. Given the size of the client sites and the value of the assets being protected, the MobileyeZ security towers are a tailored solution providing 24/7 video surveillance with live, verified video monitoring. Unlike alternative security options, Zedcor's MobileyeZ will reduce costs while improving security. Supplementing this with on-site security guards will further reduce the impact of theft and vandalism as our professionally trained guards will be able to respond immediately to any incident. This agreement demonstrates that our clients recognize that we are uniquely equipped to provide technology based security solutions to operations of any size and scope."

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. is a Canadian public corporation and parent company to Zedcor Security Solutions Corp. Driven by our guiding principles of being pioneers, innovators and honest, Zedcor is engaged in providing technology based security & surveillance services in Western and Central Canada. The Company is disrupting the security industry with its three main service offerings to customers across all market segments: 1) rental, service and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; 2) live monitoring of fixed site locations; and 3) security personnel. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZDC".

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements or information can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "budget", "should", "project", "may be", or similar words suggesting future outcomes or expectations. In particular, forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release, include, but are not limited to, the expansion of Zedcor's Security and Surveillance business, marketing of security services, the cost and outcomes of the Company's product and service offerings, and the extension of agreements. Although the Company believes that the expectations implied in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements or information because the Company can give no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of assumptions about the future and uncertainties, including current forecasts and utilization. Although management of the Company believes these expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements or information to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will be proved to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. For this purpose, any statements or information contained herein that are not statements or information of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements or information and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new contrary information, future events or any other reason, unless the Company is required by any applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information contact:

Todd Ziniuk

President & Chief Executive Officer

P: 403-930-5432

E: tziniuk@zedcor.ca

Amin Ladha

Chief Financial Officer

P: 403-930-5435

E: aladha@zedcor.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114085