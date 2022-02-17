Stratview Research: Insulated Concrete Form Market is Expected to Grow at 5.3% During 2021-2026

Insulated Concrete Form Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026, reports Stratview Research.

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Insulated Concrete Form Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Insulated Concrete Form Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Surge in demand for green & sustainable construction to reduce carbon footprint, disaster resiliency.

Growing urbanization in the developing countries to render a positive impact for the building sector.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Insulated Concrete Form Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 3 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Material Type (Polystyrene Foam, Polyurethane Foam, Cement-Bonded Wood Fiber, Cement-Bonded Polystyrene Beads, and Cellular Concrete)

(Polystyrene Foam, Polyurethane Foam, Cement-Bonded Wood Fiber, Cement-Bonded Polystyrene Beads, and Cellular Concrete) Application Type (Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Residential)

(Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Residential) Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Insulated Concrete Form Market Insights

Market Trends by Material Type

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as polystyrene foam, polyurethane foam, cement-bonded wood fiber, cement-bonded polystyrene beads, and cellular concrete.

Polystyrene foam is expected to witness significant growth rate in the market during the forecast period owing to the properties such as lightweight, high rigidity, effective impact resistance, excellent thermal insulation, and easy recyclability.

In addition, a variety of product applications, such as flooring, walls, industrial cold storage facilities, refrigerators, and freezers are further expected to drive the insulated concrete form market growth during the forecast period.

Market Trends by Application Type

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and residential.

The residential segment is anticipated to register high growth rate in the market owing to expected residential development in several developing economies, including India, China, and Indonesia, giving a positive commercial landscape for manufacturers.

Furthermore, evolving consumer attitudes towards the development of houses that provide superior energy efficiency, improved safety, and comfort is expected to boost the product demand in the market during the forecast period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is estimated to be the leading region in the market during the forecast period. Rising homebuyer worries about issues such as energy prices have prompted big builders to evaluate the energy-efficiency of building materials, which will increase their market share.

In addition, the industry's growth will be fueled by the increased adoption of ICFs and pre-formed blocks and panels by major manufacturers, which offer improved energy efficiency. Asia-Pacific is also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Insulated Concrete Form Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

BASF

IntegraSpec

Quad-Lock Building Systems Ltd.

Airlite (Fox Blocks)

Superform Products Ltd.

Nudura Corporation

Amvic

Logix Insulated Concrete Forms Ltd.

Plasti-Fab

BuildBlock Building Systems.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

- In-depth analysis of the Insulated Concrete Form Market.

- Detailed market segmentation.

- Competitive-landscape analysis.

- Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

- Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

- Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

- Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

- Geographical presence of the key players.

