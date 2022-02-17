Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2022) - Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU) (OTCQB: BCUFF) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") reports that the Company has been notified by its largest shareholder, Crescat Capital LLC, that it will be redeeming all of its outstanding warrants to purchase shares of the Company's common stock.

These warrants were originally issued by the Company as part of units in the Company's $2 million private placement financing completed on June 21, 2021. Each warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share. Crescat Capital will be exercising a total of 6,666,666 warrants generating a further C$1,666,666.00 investment into Bell Copper.

"We are delighted to see the successful discovery of a large porphyry system by Bell Copper, enough so we are willing to exercise warrants early so that Tim Marsh and team can keep drilling," commented Quinton Hennigh, Geologic/Technical Director of Crescat Capital. "This is bold exploration, the exploration we like. Big discoveries will only be made by thinking outside the box and testing blind targets. Given the geology seen in recent core drilling, we are very optimistic Big Sandy will prove to be a major new copper discovery in one of the most prolific porphyry copper districts on Earth."

The Company has also received an additional C$1,104,000 from the exercise of outstanding warrants from the Company's previous unit private placements over the last 90 days, which will bring the total receipts from warrant exercises to C$2,770,666.

The Company will be using the funds for ongoing drilling at it's Big Sandy porphyry copper project and for general working capital.

"Bell Copper is pleased to be able to use fresh warrant funds from Crescat Capital and other loyal Bell shareholders to pay for the next few drillholes and related evaluation programs on our Big Sandy discovery. We expect the results of this work to be transformative for our share price, enabling future fundraising to be less dilutive for our current shareholders." Tim Marsh, Bell Copper President and CEO.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in Arizona. Bell Copper is exploring its 100% owned Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project and the Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project which is under a Joint Venture - Earn In.

