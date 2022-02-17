Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises American Road Markings on Its Acquisition by InfraStripe, A Leading Provider of Roadway Infrastructure Services

Boxwood continues its significant momentum within the Industrial sector
JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the sale of American Road Markings to InfraStripe, a portfolio company of Soundcore Capital Partners.
Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank based in Jupiter, FL, acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to American Road Markings on the transaction. The transaction was led by J. Patrick Galleher (Managing Partner), Brian Alas (Managing Director), Robbie Nickle (Director), Kurtis Brown (Associate) and Daniel Alfano (Associate). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
