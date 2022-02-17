Metallic Minerals Corp.: Metallic Minerals Intersects 3.05 meters of 1,151 g/t Silver Equivalent within Newly Identified Bulk Tonnage Intercepts at Central Keno Area of Keno Silver Project in Yukon, Canada

Drilling in 2021 returned significant step out extensions of mineralization from the main Caribou deposit to the north, south and down dip. Eight of these holes intersected continuous mineralized zones from 15 to 64 m width including a 400-meter step out that encountered 15.2 m grading 97.2 g/t AgEq with 1.5 m grading 628 g/t AgEq (500 g/t Ag, 0.13 g/t Au, 2.35% Pb, 0.45% Zn). This zone appears to be spatially associated with the location of one of the newly mapped regional thrust faults that can host high-grade epithermal silver mineralization. The high-level silver-in-soil anomaly continues for another 1.5 km to the south along strike from this southernmost drill hole at Caribou.

In addition, holes KS21-46 and -47 tested extension of the Caribou deposit to the north and downdip. These holes both confirmed the continuation of strong silver tenor both on strike to the north and at depth with KS21-47 returning one of the highest-grade down dip holes drilled to date intersecting 1597 g/t AgEq over 1.5 meters within a mineralized zone of 27.4 m width grading 146 g/t AgEq.

Table 1- Highlight 2021 Drill Results from the Caribou Target

Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) AgEq (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) KS21-46 42.67 44.2 1.53 71.6 1.5 0.73 0.01 0.00 79.25 94.49 15.24 81.9 18.7 0.04 0.17 1.11 incl 79.25 88.39 9.14 85.6 24.0 0.03 0.23 1.05 incl 80.77 82.3 1.53 448.7 125.0 0.13 1.29 5.51 incl 92.96 94.49 1.53 260.4 31.0 0.20 0.22 4.29 KS21-47 92.96 120.4 27.44 146.0 70.6 0.18 0.40 0.88 incl 109.73 112.78 3.05 1150.8 562.1 1.48 3.00 6.96 incl 109.73 111.25 1.52 1597.1 850.0 1.05 2.57 11.46 KS21-52 0 62.48 62.48 35.3 21.9 0.01 0.23 0.07 incl 1.52 25.91 24.39 79.7 51.9 0.02 0.55 0.09 incl 7.62 12.19 4.57 297.0 191.3 0.09 2.16 0.26 incl 9.14 10.67 1.53 500.6 340.0 0.22 2.94 0.49 KS21-54 16.76 42.67 25.91 53.4 35.2 0.01 0.30 0.11 incl 21.34 36.58 15.24 83.8 57.4 0.01 0.50 0.12 incl 22.86 24.38 1.52 517.0 387.0 0.07 2.74 0.30 KS21-55 44.2 76.2 32 75.6 14.8 0.19 0.09 0.82 incl 44.2 64.01 19.81 119.1 22.7 0.30 0.15 1.30 incl 50.29 60.96 10.67 210.8 37.1 0.55 0.26 2.34 incl 50.29 54.86 4.57 467.2 75.8 1.29 0.58 5.21 incl 51.82 53.34 1.52 1009.8 147.0 3.24 0.99 10.90 KS21-57 33.53 54.86 21.33 147.3 100.4 0.07 0.93 0.09 incl 33.53 42.67 9.14 332.4 227.7 0.16 2.15 0.15 incl 35.05 41.15 6.1 486.9 335.2 0.23 3.12 0.20 incl 35.05 38.1 3.05 694. 9 476.4 0.40 4.23 0.37 KS21-61 33.53 77.72 44.19 24.9 11.0 0.01 0.04 0.23 incl 50.29 59.44 9.15 102.6 47.7 0.05 0.16 0.92 incl 51.82 53.34 1.52 337.1 170.0 0.21 0.30 2.83 KS21-63 30.48 45.72 15.24 97.2 75.2 0.02 0.40 0.08 incl 30.48 38.1 7.62 160.1 125.2 0.03 0.65 0.12 incl 33.53 35.05 1.52 627.8 500.0 0.13 2.35 0.45

1Silver equivalent (Ag Eq) values assume Ag $19/oz, Pb $1.05/lb, Zn $1.30/lb, Au $1,800/oz and 100% metallurgical recovery. Sample intervals are based on measured drill intercept lengths.

Exploration to date has hit more than 70 mineralized intersections on the Caribou system over a strike distance of 700 m and down to 100 m depth. The Caribou deposit remains open to expansion to the south, north and down dip making it a top priority for resource focused drilling efforts in 2022. The highlighted results in Table 1 above build upon prior diamond drilling on the Caribou target by Metallic Minerals, results of which can be found here.

Metallic will look to follow up the 2021 success with diamond drilling in 2022 with intent to establish an initial resource at Caribou. Additional diamond drilling will be planned to test the newly extended southern strike and provide context for its association with the thrust structure. Importantly, 2021 drilling encountered ultra-high-grade, Keno-style vein intersects within much broader, bulk tonnage intervals similar to those discovered previously at East Keno in 2020.

Homestake

The historically productive Homestake target is located south of the Keno Summit target area along a parallel structural corridor. The style of the Homestake structure is comparable to those seen at the Keno Summit and in the more developed Western Keno areas. Homestake is comprised of two parallel vein structures within a broad structural corridor over 200 meters wide that has a demonstrated strike length of over 1 km in the host Keno Hill quartzite. Homestake #1 vein shows classic Keno-style, high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization, while the #2 vein can also show high gold grades with silver, which is characteristic of some structures in the larger deposits within the Keno Hill Silver District. The highest grades to date include assays of 4,027 g/t silver from drilling and 4,717 g/t silver from trenching on the Homestake #1 vein, and 22.1 g/t gold with 332 g/t silver from trenching on the Homestake #2 vein Prior drill results from Homestake can be found here.

To date there are 21 drilled vein intersections grading more than 600 g/t silver equivalent on the Homestake structures, including five that exceed 10 g/t gold on the Homestake #2 structure. Work in 2021 at Homestake focused on wide-spaced reconnaissance drilling along the main trends as well as extension of the open-ended soil anomalies. The soil sampling work expanded the high-level silver-in-soil anomaly associated with the Homestake mineralized system to 3 km in length by 1.5 km in width with the anomalies still open to further expansion. Intersections of anomalous silver over significant widths indicate a strike length of 1.5 km for the Homestake system. The next phase of systematic testing of these structures will be designed to delineate areas of the high-grade and bulk-tonnage toward development of an initial resource at Homestake.

About the Keno Silver Project

Exploration by Metallic Minerals at the Keno Silver project continues to systematically build on the Company's 3D geologic database covering the east, central and western portions of the prolific Keno Hill silver district. The project includes eight high-grade, shallow past-producing mines that have yet to be subjected to modern exploration due to previously unconsolidated land ownership. Along the known, historically productive trends in the central and western parts of the district, the Company has advanced three targets towards an initial resource estimate along with identifying 12 priority multi-kilometer-scale early-stage targets in the under-explored eastern and southern parts of the district where initial drilling has returned significant high-grade Keno-style mineralization as well as bulk-tonnage style silver mineralization.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a growth-stage exploration company, focused on high-grade silver and gold projects in underexplored, brownfields mining districts of North America. Our objective is to create shareholder value through a systematic, entrepreneurial approach to exploration in the Keno Hill silver district, La Plata silver-gold-copper district, and Klondike gold district through new discoveries and advancing resources to development. Metallic Minerals has consolidated the second-largest land position in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, directly adjacent to Alexco Resource Corp's operations, with nearly 300 million ounces of high-grade silver in past production and current M&I resources. In addition, exploration at the recently acquired La Plata silver-gold-copper project in southwestern Colorado is targeting a silver and gold-enriched copper porphyry and adjacent high-grade silver and gold epithermal systems. The Company also continues to add new production royalty leases on its holdings in the Klondike gold district in the Yukon. All three districts have seen significant mineral production and have existing infrastructure, including power and road access. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration success on several major precious and base metal deposits, as well as having large-scale development, permitting and project financing expertise.

About the Metallic Group of Companies

The Metallic Group is a collaboration of leading precious and base metals exploration companies, with a portfolio of large, brownfields assets in established mining districts adjacent to some of the industry's highest-grade producers of silver and gold, platinum and palladium, and copper. Member companies include Metallic Minerals in the Yukon's high-grade Keno Hill silver district and La Plata silver-gold-copper district of Colorado, Group Ten Metals in the Stillwater PGM-nickel-copper district of Montana, and Granite Creek Copper in the Yukon's Minto copper district. The founders and team members of the Metallic Group include highly successful explorationists formerly with some of the industry's leading explorer/developers and major producers. With this expertise, the companies are undertaking a systematic approach to exploration using new models and technologies to facilitate discoveries in these proven, but under-explored, mining districts. The Metallic Group is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, and its member companies are listed on the Toronto Venture, US OTC, and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

