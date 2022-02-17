Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, today announced the completion of a longevity reinsurance transaction with NN Life, the largest life insurance company in the Netherlands. The reinsurance transaction covers approximately €4 billion of underlying reserves.

"Across RGA, we pride ourselves on developing comprehensive and creative answers to our clients' challenges while maintaining a competitive value proposition," said Simon Wainwright, Executive Vice President, Head of EMEA, RGA. "Our recent work with NN Life was emblematic of this commitment, and we appreciated their partnership as we worked to develop a tailored solution for the needs of the Dutch market."

The transaction was effective December 31, 2021. Additional terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a Fortune 500 company, is among the leading global providers of life reinsurance and financial solutions, with approximately $3.5 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $92.2 billion as of December 31, 2021. Founded in 1973, RGA is recognized for its deep technical expertise in risk and capital management, innovative solutions, and commitment to serving its clients. With headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, and operations around the world, RGA delivers expert solutions in individual life reinsurance, individual living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, facultative underwriting, product development, and financial solutions. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, visit the company's website at www.rgare.com.

