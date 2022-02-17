RingCentral X powered by Telekom includes RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) in a single solution for all Deutsche Telekom business customers

Deutsche Telekom and its partner RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions today announced an expansion of their partnership to offer customers 'RingCentral X powered by Telekom,' an end-to-end communications and collaboration solution. RingCentral X powered by Telekom includes RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) and will be available at the end of Q1'22 to all Deutsche Telekom business customers in Germany. RingCentral X powered by Telekom brings together RingCentral's team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system on a single platform for customers of all sizes, enabling them to work from everywhere.

Combining Deutsche Telekom's high quality access products, strong brand presence, and strength as a leading national network and service provider in Germany, with RingCentral's deep Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) capabilities, gives customers in Germany a secure, reliable, and flexible business communications and collaboration solution. Accompanying the feature-rich UCaaS-solution of RingCentral, Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a wide range of individual services and a broad set of additional equipment to enhance their communication experience even further. Additionally, RingCentral's open API platform enables customers to integrate third party business applications across all necessary workflows with their global, multi-mode communications platform.

"People are not only working in the office, but also in the home office or on the move and across different devices. RingCentral X powered by Telekom combines these communication needs in a single solution. This gives them the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing work environment," said Claudia Buhne, head of Business Communication and Collaboration at Telekom Deutschland GmbH, "It also makes businesses more resilient."

"We are excited to bring a modern cloud-based solution to customers in Germany in partnership with Deutsche Telekom a company with high-quality standards in access and service," said Marco Meier, vice president, sales, DACH, at RingCentral. "This is yet another step in our journey to helping organizations migrate to the cloud so they can work efficiently from anywhere. Deutsche Telekom's state of the art networks combined with our cloud-first communications platform, we are able to transform and enhance the way people work."

Additionally, in order to ensure that RingCentral meets the stringent security requirements of German customers, the company has received the C5 test certificate (Cloud Computing Compliance Criteria Catalogue) from the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), which is a critical requirement for all government institutions.

As part of the long-standing partnership with Atos, Telekom will also offer "Unify X powered by Telekom" to its existing Unify customers. The solution is also built on the RingCentral platform and complemented by Atos' extensive systems integration capabilities. This secures customers' existing IT investments and supports them on their journey to cloud communications.

