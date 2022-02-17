Former Dynata and Critical Mix MD Colin Turner-Kerr to accelerate Apollo's ability to meet strong market demand for life science insights that drive healthcare innovation

Apollo Intelligence (Apollo) has appointed veteran European market research executive Colin Turner-Kerr as managing director, international. Colin will support the growth of Apollo in Europe, initially taking responsibility for the localization of Apollo's InCrowd brand. InCrowd is known as a pioneer for delivering high-quality real-time insights to the life sciences and healthcare industries and, as part of Apollo, now boasts one of largest global communities of healthcare professionals. As the pace of new therapeutic development quickens, the appointment of Turner-Kerr will help Apollo to meet strong local market demand for high-quality, global insights that are sourced quickly and efficiently-insights that expedite the path to healthcare innovation.

Based in London, Turner-Kerr brings over 20 years of progressive senior leadership in market research technology, data, and insights, with a proven ability to think outside of the box and deliver rapid and sustainable business growth. Prior to joining Apollo, Turner-Kerr led the start-up and scale-up of the European arm of Critical Mix, Inc., a part of Reimagine Holdings and a leader in global data and insights creation before its acquisition by Dynata in early 2019. At Dynata, he served as managing director, EMEA for the Dynata Solutions Group.

Turner-Kerr was also instrumental in the growth of Global Market Insite (GMI) in Europe before its acquisition by Lightspeed/Kantar. Most recently in a consulting capacity, he provided counsel and interim management services to various market research and research technology players. He began his career in market research at Mintel International Group, a global full-service research agency.

"Apollo's global strength helped us achieve a record Q4 and FY 2021, and we are continuing to invest heavily in the global infrastructure and capabilities of our commercial brands to better serve our universe of clients. With Colin heading up Apollo for our European brands, we can rapidly meet the local research and operational needs of our global clients and help them accelerate their innovation," said Daniel S. Fitzgerald, CEO of Apollo Intelligence. He added, "Colin is a tremendously skilled addition to our senior team. He has a keen eye for opportunity, and I expect him to make a significant impact in Europe."

About Apollo Intelligence, LLC

Apollo Intelligence's mission is to accelerate health innovation to improve life. In 2019, Apollo launched with the acquisition of InCrowd, the pioneer of real-time automated insights for the life sciences industry. To complement InCrowd and strengthen its global reach, in 2020 Apollo acquired Survey Healthcare Global, the global market leader of first-party healthcare data collection and custom survey solutions. Apollo provides access to 2M healthcare stakeholders worldwide-including physicians, patients, caregivers, and allied healthcare professionals. Apollo's 220+ employees support top global pharmaceutical brands, market research agencies, and consultancies across 13 different countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Apollo, please visit our website at www.apollointelligence.net.

