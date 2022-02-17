DJ Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 17-Feb-2022 / 13:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing Travis Perkins PLC shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: Travis Perkins Shares Outstanding is now lower. We did not purchase more X shares, but are now above 5.00% due to the action just mentioned. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name 181 University Avenue, Suite 1300 City and country of registered office (if applicable) Toronto, Ontario Canada 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 02/15/2022 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02/16/2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + voting rights held in (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) issuervii 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 5.00% N/A 5.00% 10,876,642 reached Position of previous notification (if 4.98% N/A 4.98% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary Shares 10,876,642 5.00% (ISIN:GB00BK9RKT01) SUBTOTAL 8. A 10,876,642 5.00% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if Type of financial Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is % of voting instrument datex xi rights exercised/converted. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 N/A N/A B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Exercise/ Physical or Type of financial Expiration Conversion cash Number of voting rights % of voting instrument datex Period xi rights settlementxii N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 N/A N/A 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) X issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it Namexv or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than threshold notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. The number and % of voting rights held 10,876,642 and 5.00% The date until which the voting rights will be Long-term held 11. Additional informationxvi Voting rights ownership is calculated based on 217,325,427 voting shares outstanding. Source is Signal. Place of completion Toronto, Canada Date of completion 02/16/2022 Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only) A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation Full name (including legal form for legal entities) Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. 181 University Avenue, Suite 1300 Contact address (registered office for legal entities) Toronto, Ontario Canada M5H 3M7 E-Mail mnatale@sprucegrove.ca Phone number / Fax number 416 363 5854 x471 Other useful information Jeremy Gauld, Chief Legal Officer (at least legal representative for legal persons) B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable Full name Matthew Natale Contact address Same as above E-Mail mnatale@sprucegrove.ca Phone number / Fax number 416 363 5854 x 471 or 416 990 5130 Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal Associate, Investment Operations entity subject to the notification obligation) C: Additional information Voting rights ownership is calculated based on 217,325,427 voting shares outstanding. Source is Signal.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: HOL TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 143781 EQS News ID: 1282427 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1282427&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2022 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)