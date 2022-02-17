BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Provides Progress Report on Major Growth Catalysts

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, today provided an update on the progress of three important catalysts for commercial growth.

"These initiatives are still unfolding, and in some cases, such as with PFAS testing on behalf of clients, we have to handle confidential information carefully," said Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo. "Still, we believe it's important for our investors and followers to stay abreast of the progress of these projects that represent the key growth catalysts for our company."

1) Garratt-Callahan / BioLargo Minimal Liquid Discharge Water Treatment System passes "factory acceptance testing"

A commercial prototype of the new "minimal liquid discharge" water treatment system, invented by North America's largest privately held water treatment company, Garratt-Callahan, and engineered and built by BioLargo, passed the "factory acceptance" testing this week conducted by both BioLargo and Garratt-Callahan engineers at BioLargo's Oak Ridge, Tennessee facility. The new water treatment system is designed to reuse and recycle, rather than discharge, treated wastewater, resulting in lower operational costs and less environmental impact for customers.

At this week's performance testing, the system removed over 98% of the target contaminants from water provided by a Garratt-Callahan client in continuous operation, in line with results achieved by Garratt-Callahan's original bench-scale and batch processing tests. This factory acceptance testing was a necessary step before commercial trials with Garratt-Callahan customers can begin. The first customer has already been identified, and the first on-site field trial for that customer is currently being planned.

Kelle Zeiher, Technical Project Manager at Garratt-Callahan, commented, "I'm excited about helping our customers move from water discharge to water reuse. This technology represents a dramatic, game-changing shift in how we manage industrial water for a more sustainable future."

2) PFAS treatment solution

Commercialization of BioLargo's revolutionary PFAS removal system, the "Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator", or AEC, is progressing. While the company can't give details on confidential client communications, nor reveal details of new innovations, it has recently completed a series of further studies with a potential client's water to optimize technical and economic metrics and simulate the real-world conditions of a commercial trial. BioLargo's engineers are currently preparing a final techno-economic case study report for the client that will be integral for establishing in-field trials at the client's facilities, as well as at other prospective customers' sites.

Additionally, BioLargo engineers recently completed in-house testing of the AEC using PFAS-contaminated water provided by BioLargo's a federal government agency. While internal preliminary testing shows the AEC eliminated PFAS from the water stream, the treated water samples have been submitted to the University of Tennessee for determinative analysis.

On the commercial side, BioLargo is in discussions with both prospective customers and potential channel partners to develop and support sales and distribution of the AEC.

3) Pet odor control product

As previously disclosed, BioLargo and its strategic partner, Ikigai Marketing Works, LLC, are working together to support Ikigai's roll-out of a new pet odor control product based on BioLargo's proprietary technology. They have completed test marketing and their product orders from BioLargo thus far have exceeded the company's expectations. Ikigai is comprised of veteran consumer product executives with experience launching and growing multiple blockbuster consumer products. Both BioLargo and Ikigai are excited about the opportunities ahead for this and potentially other pet-oriented products.

BioLargo CEO Dennis Calvert commented, "We are making steady progress towards commercialization of our water treatment systems and have the benefit of working with experienced channel partners to get there. We're also highly encouraged by the performance of the pet odor product being rolled out by partners at Ikigai. To say the team at BioLargo is excited would be an understatement."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/689241/BioLargo-Provides-Progress-Report-on-Major-Growth-Catalysts