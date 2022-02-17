Apiture to Spotlight Curating the Right Digital Experience at the American Bankers Association Conference for Community Bankers

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, will be a platinum sponsor of the American Bankers Association (ABA) Conference for Community Bankers, taking place in Palm Desert, California, from February 20 - 22, 2022. The event will host banking executives from around the country for networking and sessions on leadership, operations and finance, technology and innovation, CRE lending, and payments.

Chris Cox, Apiture's chief operating officer, will lead a Power Breakfast on "Curating the Right Digital Experience" on February 22, at 7:30 am PT. In his session, Cox will discuss how to develop tailored experiences based on customers' unique needs, how banks and credit unions can discover and work with the best third-party partners to differentiate their digital banking platform and the importance of prioritizing ease of use.

Apiture will showcase its award-winning Apiture Digital Banking Platform in booth #105. Executives will be available to conduct in-booth demonstrations and discuss key capabilities of Apiture's platform.

"This is an exciting opportunity to gather with industry peers to discuss shaping the future of the banking industry," said Cox. "I am eager to exchange ideas about overcoming financial institutions' innovation roadblocks and to share how Apiture can help deliver digital experiences that drive growth and loyalty."

Apiture's ability to deliver best-in-class digital experiences was widely recognized in 2021. The company was honored as an "Overall Leader" in the 2021 Digital Banking Platform Vendor Scorecard by Javelin Strategy & Research, a Platinum winner for Banking Innovation of the Year by Juniper, and a Global Fintech Awards finalist by Benzinga. It also was recognized for its Most Innovative API and Open Banking Model by the IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards.

About Apiture

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger banks to enabling unique, digital-only brands. Through our API-first strategy, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking means we're dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com .

Media Contact

Aarzoo Jena

aarzoo@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Apiture

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/689204/Apiture-to-Spotlight-Curating-the-Right-Digital-Experience-at-the-American-Bankers-Association-Conference-for-Community-Bankers