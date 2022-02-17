Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Hero Receives Joint Endorsement from BCRFA and ABLE BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the digital franchise company helping businesses transition to the digital economy, is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association (BCRFA) and the BC's Alliance of Beverage Licensees (ABLE BC) jointly endorse Perk Hero's Digital Dine-in solution to their respective members.

"The labor shortage continues to be a major concern for the Restaurant and Foodservices industry and many restaurants remain severely understaffed," said Ian Tostenson, President and CEO of the BCRFA. "We are proud to see a restaurant tech solution to these challenges developed right here in BC and are excited to partner with Perk and recommend their technology to our members."

"Given changing consumer behavior and dining preferences, and the extraordinary challenges of the last two years, industry needs innovative technology solutions that directly support our businesses," said Jeff Guignard, Executive Director of ABLE BC. "It is great to see a solution like Perk's come along that directly addresses many of the challenges our members face today. We are pleased to be working with Perk and fully endorse their solution to our members."

"We are thrilled and honored to receive a joint endorsement from BCRFA and ABLE BC," said Justin Strange, Perk's VP of Franchise Sales & Operations. "As a professional in the hospitality industry, I know well the significance of these organizations and the trust that their members place in them. Working together with food and beverage associations is a key to our growth strategy as we look to quickly bring our solution to restaurants across the province and the country. This endorsement is timely as pandemic restrictions have just been eased in British Columbia which will place substantial pressure on the current labor shortage. The use of our Digital Dine-In product can significantly assist overworked restaurant and pub teams manage order flow and keep service levels up during and after the labor shortage."

Sailor Hagar's pub in North Vancouver is among the first to adopt Perk's newly developed ordering system. "Our guests prefer to use technology where it doesn't diminish hospitality," said Stacey Davidson, General Manager of Sailor Hagar. "The great thing about Perk's technology is that it allows our servers to focus on the guest and not on tasks like collecting orders and payments. We are excited to adopt this new technology in our pub, and we will be recommending it to our peers."

Guignard and Strange will be conducting a webinar for ABLE BC members on February 23, 2022 on how they can use technology to help solve the labor shortage.

About the BCRFA

The BCRFA is one of the most respected business organizations in the province of British Columbia. It provides a voice for restaurants to the government and a source for real-time information about key issues facing restaurants and a resource for excellent value and cost savings.

About ABLE BC

ABLE BC is the voice of BC's liquor and hospitality industries. They are the leading advocate for BC's pubs, bars, nightclubs, private liquor stores, and hotel liquor licensees.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform on a mission to empower business owners with the digital tools to provide their customers with dining experiences that are more engaging, convenient and rewarding. Perk Hero is growing through a unique community-driven digital franchise business that is available to entrepreneurs at an attractive start-up price.

For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io. Visit Perk Hero at www.perkhero.com.

For more information on a Perk Franchise, visit www.perkfranchise.com.

For more information contact:

Jonathan Hoyles

CEO

Perk Labs Inc.

(833) 338-0299

investors@perklabs.io

Jules Gagnon

Director of Investor Relations & Community

(833) 338-0299

investors@perklabs.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, and that the use of Perk's Digital Dine-In product can significantly assist overworked restaurant and pub teams manage order flow and keep service levels up during and after the labor shortage. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

SOURCE: Perk Labs Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/689232/Perk-Hero-Receives-Joint-Endorsement-from-BCRFA-and-ABLE-BC