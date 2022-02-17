CO2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. Invited to Speak at Canada's UAE Agri-Food Trade Commissioner's Seminar

Canadian Innovations in Agri-Food & Agri-Tech ???

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Toronto-based CO2 GRO Inc. ("CO2 GRO" or the "Company") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce that The Canadian Trade Commissioner Service in the United Arab Emirates has invited CO2 GRO to speak at its "Canadian Innovations in Agri-Food and Agri-Tech Seminar". Speaking on behalf of CO2 GRO will be Elie Adaimy, Group Head of Business Development & Innovations at Gulf Cryo - CO2 GRO's Business partner in the Middle East. Elie will be sharing further insights on CO2 and sustainable food production.

The seminar will take place in Dubai, UAE on February 22nd and is hosted by the Trade Commissioner Service. The structure for this seminar will be coordinated with Sesam Connect and the Consulate General of Canada in Dubai. The seminar is designed to help Canadian agri-food and agri-tech companies enter the UAE market and showcase innovative and sustainable solutions that increase food production, enhance resource management and reduce waste. Please click here to register.

According to Aaron Archibald, VP Sales & Strategic Alliances at CO2 GRO, "We are excited to have Gulf Cryo, our Middle East partner, to be presenting at this prestigious seminar, given their high profile in delivering clean CO2 throughout the region. Working with Canadian Trade Commissioners in countries such as the United Arab Emirates where we have international partners representing our technology is tremendously efficient. This helps in accelerating our sales and marketing efforts across international markets while our internal sales force ensure a strong focus on the US and Canadian markets. We are extremely grateful for havingCO2 GRO and Gulf Cryo invited by the Trade Commissioner Service in the United Arab Emirates to participate as a speaker at this seminar."

About Gulf Cryo

Gulf Cryo, a leading provider of Industrial and Medical gas solutions, is a privately-owned company with corporate offices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, operating in over 10 countries across Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, with a strong focus on the growth and massive business opportunities within the region.

Gulf Cryo carries a long history of serving professionals with gas expertise. With industrial gas solutions as its core business for over 10 years, the company manufactures and supplies industrial, medical and specialty gases to a wide range of industries and end markets including healthcare, food & beverage, agriculture, manufacturing & primary metals, oil & gas, refineries, and many others. Gulf Cryo's industrial gases are used in countless applications from oxygen for hospitals to specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more.

For more information about the company, its products, and its services, please visit www.gulfcryo.com

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2019). We create a saturated CO2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.

The worldwide market for GROW's disruptive CO2 Delivery Solutions technology is primarily the 50 billion square feet of greenhouses and 550 billion square feet of protected agriculture facilities (Cuesta Roble 2018). Growers can maximize revenue and profits with our systems' low fixed and variable costs and ease of systems installation.

GROW's management is rapidly expanding its international marketing partner relationships into the EU, the UK, South Africa, the Middle East, South East Asia and Latin America as well as in its North American base.

GROW is committed to good Environment, Social and Governance (ES&G) policy and practices. We are an equal opportunity employer of choice and opportunity.

Our mission is to accelerate the growth of all value plants safely, economically, naturally and sustainably using our patented advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions while accreting value to our customers, stakeholders and shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward- looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: statements regarding the future direction of the Company; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives; plans for expansion and the ability of the Company to obtain, develop and foster its business relationships; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates that management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Such assumptions include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company's competitors; and that good relationships with business partners will be maintained. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; in particular, in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; the biotechnology industry and the greenhouse growers market are highly competitive, and technical advances in the industry will impact the success of the Company, and other risks described in the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca or contact Michael O'Connor, Manager, Investor Relations at 604-317-6197 or michael.oconnor@co2gro.ca

