RooGold Inc.: RooGold Exploration Plans For Q1 & Q2 For Its Australian Exploration Project Portfolio

To Our Shareholders & Prospective Investors:

On February 9th 2022 RooGold announced their appointment of Carlos Espinosa as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), President and member of the Board of Directors, effective March 4th, 2022.

Carlos Espinosa comments, "As I transition into my role as CEO and President of RooGold, and with reconnaissance field work commencing at one of the Company's flagship projects, I would like to take this opportunity to reach out to all RooGold shareholders and prospective investors. Specifically, I would like to recap RooGold's substantial achievements in 2021, outline the Company's immediate exploration plans for the first half of 2022 and importantly discuss the Company's project acquisition strategy and commitment to value creation by reducing exploration risk".

2021 Highlights

In 2021 RooGold consolidated a significant portfolio of high grade gold and silver properties in New South Wales Australia comprising 13 concessions within the prolifically mineralized New England and the Lachlan Orogens (Figure 1).

Concessions cover 1380 km 2 and host at least 137 gold and/or silver mineralized showings, prospects and historical small scale mines.

RooGold's large land-holding, coupled with the large number of mineralized occurrences, prospects and historical mines, and diversity of deposit type, helps reduce exploration risk.

RooGold has acquired 100% of all properties, with no staged earn in payments, royalties or claw backs.

The Company has completed a comprehensive review of the extensive historical NSW government database and identified six priority concessions.

Figure 1: RooGold NSW concessions (Red) on a 90 m Digital Terrane Model showing showing gold (yellow) and silver (blue) occurrences and mines.