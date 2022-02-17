- (PLX AI) - Genuine Parts Q4 sales USD 4,800 million vs. estimate USD 4,670 million.
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 9-11%
- • Outlook FY EPS USD 7.45-7.6
- • Says Q4 sales improvement is attributable to an 11.3% increase in comparable sales and a 1.9% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by a slightly unfavorable impact of foreign currency
- • The outlook for 2022 accounts for an approximate 2% headwind from foreign currency translation
GENUINE PARTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de