Solar was able to cover over 3% of France's total electricity demand last year and its cumulative capacity reached 13,067MW at the end of December.From pv magazine France France deployed 2,687MW of new solar capacity in 2020, thus achieving its best performance ever recorded in terms of new installations. For comparison, the country installed 973MW in 2020, 883MW in 2018, and 890MW in 2017. According to new figures released by French renewable energy association SER, the fourth quarter was particularly dynamic, with around 761MW of new PV systems connected to the grid. As of the end of December ...

