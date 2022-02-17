GGII will unveil The Real Stuff products in February, targeting convenience store and smoke shop retailers with small, impulse buy sizes starting at just $9.99 per product

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2022) - Green Globe International Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII") announced today that Green Star Labs, Inc., a fifty-percent owned GGII entity, is developing and manufacturing its own line of cannabinoid, nutraceuticals, and beauty care products for convenience stores and smoke shops. The new product line, called The Real Stuff, will debut at the ASD Market Week show in Las Vegas in February and includes CBD oils, CBD roll-ons, CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, and CBD creams, among others.

The Real Stuff Product Line Highlights:



A new line of nutraceuticals for convenience stores nationwide Small pocket-size CBD roll-ons Impulse buy products starting at $9.99 Regular size tinctures for repeat customers Counter displays that sit next to the cash register

"We can now work from concept to a finished CBD or nutraceutical product in the same building," said Jorge Olson, CMO of GGII. "We're looking for more white-label partnerships and working on developing more of our brands," concluded Mr. Jorge Olson.

The Real Stuff Product Line includes:

CBD Oil - 250 mg-5000 mg CBD CBD Capsules - 750 mg CBD CBD Gummies - 750 mg CBD CBD Rest Capsules - 750 mg CBD CBD Alert Capsules - 750 mg CBD CBD Male Enhancement Capsules CBD Energy Roll-on - 100 mg CBD CBD Relief Roll-on - 500 mg CBD CBD Relief Heating & Cooling Cream - 500 mg CBD CBD Clay Mask - 500 mg CBD CBD Eye Serum - 300 mg CBD CBD Pet Oil - 250 mg CBD





The Real Stuff: New Product Line Launch

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/114031_TheRealStuff_NewProductLineLaunch.jpg

"We are thrilled to be launching the new line of Real Stuff products at the ASD Show," stated Sandro Piancone, CEO of GGII. "There could not be a better expo to showcase these products at," concluded Mr. Sandro Piancone.

Green Globe International is fulfilling its goal of bringing fast-moving consumer goods products, including nutritional supplements, to the convenience store market. There are 148,026 convenience stores operating in the United States, according to the 2022 NACS/Nielsen Convenience Industry Store Count. In 2020, the overall convenience store sector in the United States had sales of 532.9 billion U.S. dollars that year, according to a Jan 27, 2022 published report by Statista Research Department.

According to a May 2021 Grand View Research report, the global nutritional supplements market was valued at USD 310.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Green Globe International, Inc. (GGII):

Green Globe and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture, market, and sell consumer goods, including herb and hemp smokables rolling paper. It trades on the OTC under the ticker GGII.

Green Globe and its subsidiaries current projects include:

Herb and Cannabinoid Cigarettes, including CBD Cigarettes

Manufacturing hemp rolling papers called hemp blunts

CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products

Online sales of CBD products

Joint Ventures with large distributors and celebrities like Rick Ross and Cheech & Chong

The Real Stuff brand of hemp smokables

