ProxyPics Partners with CubiCasa to Expand Digital Appraisal Movement

ProxyPics joins growing list of companies to benefit from CubiCasa's advanced appraisal scanning technology

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / CubiCasa , a global-reaching real estate software company headquartered in Oulu, Finland, has announced a partnership with ProxyPics , an on-demand photography system for providing location-specific media.

The ProxyPics app features an online marketplace that matches individuals needing location-based photos with local users, ready to take snapshots. The company also provides residential property evaluations through its network of appraisers and inspectors. ProxyPics will integrate CubiCasa's mobile scanning technology to its existing capabilities, giving users the ability to create digital floor plans and further speed up the home inspection and valuation process.

"We're committed to modernizing the appraisal process, and partnering with industry innovators like ProxyPics is a big part of that effort," said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa. "ProxyPics provides the tools and capabilities needed to drastically reduce the time and cost of appraisals. By adding our mobile scanning technology to their offering, ProxyPics can now add digital floor plans to their evaluations, which will further speed up the appraisals process."

CubiCasa's mobile capture technology can be used without prior training by anyone with a smartphone. From a simple walk-through of a home, the technology produces a highly-precise floor plan and calculates gross living area (GLA) aligned with American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards in approximately five minutes. Square footage is the second-highest driver of a home's value (the first being location), and CubiCasa's technology helps minimize inconsistencies and variations in the property data collection and inspection process.

"We understand the need for efficiency in the digital age, especially in increasingly competitive sectors like residential real estate," said Luke Tomaszewski, Founder and CEO at ProxyPics. "Now that the GSEs have announced that desktop appraisals will become a permanent option, we have an opportunity to combine our patented data collection technology with CubiCasa's scanning capabilities to become a one-stop-shop for mortgage professionals, as they complete valuations."

In addition to ProxyPics, CubiCasa recently announced partnerships with Accurate Group , a leading provider of technology-driven real estate appraisal, title data, analytics, and e-closing solutions, and Mueller Reports , an industry-leading valuation and insurance services company.

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning, and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 144 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate.

About ProxyPics

ProxyPics is a patented technology designed to collect photos and data of any subject in under 24 hours, nationwide. By leveraging the gig economy, we've created a network of 65,000 Proxies ready to collect the data that you need, day or night. Combine your photos with custom questionnaires and a wide range of valuation products to dramatically improve efficiency of time sensitive information.

