MoneyLine Sports, Inc.: MoneyLine Sports Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $1.5 Million And Immediate Strategy For Direct Listing For Initial Public Offering

VANCOUVER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / MoneyLine Sports Inc., a SaaS Technology Company focused on developing licensed, digital streaming content and tools for the growing land based and online gaming sector, is pleased to announce that it is conducting a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 units at $0.10 per unit, for total placement proceeds of $1,500,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant gives the holder the right to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 12 months.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company may pay cash finder's fees on all or a portion of the Private Placement. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital, marketing and corporate purposes. Closing of the Private Placement is subject customary conditions of closing, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and is expected to be completed within the coming weeks. There can be no assurance the Offering will be completed.‎ Additional information will be released by the Company as it occurs.

"Our recent announcements with our partners Fans Unite, and the launch of our new gaming platform supporting MoneyLineSportsbook.com has allowed us to catch the attention of many individuals and companies within the gaming technology sector. I would like to thank our many shareholders that have been with us since our inception, and our new shareholders for supporting our vision of becoming a newly publically traded company. I believe MoneyLine Sports is in the right place and sector at the right time, with online gaming and sportsbetting exploding in the US, Canada and abroad. As our gaming technology is being deployed around the world, I look forward to keeping our shareholders and market updated on developments over the coming weeks and months as we move toward our application to enter the public markets" stated B. Michael Friedman, Founder of MoneyLine Sports Inc.

About MoneyLine Sports Inc.

Founded in 2019 and launching in 2022, MoneyLine Sports Inc. an Ontario based Company is a SaaS technology Company focused on developing licensed, digital streaming content and tools for the growing land based and online gaming sector. The Company provides streaming content through an OTT platform that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative software solutions including live streaming events, odds and player stats including aggregating sportsbook data. The MoneyLine Sports Bet Wallet is a disruptive platform that works with any licensed sports book and delivers sports betting content into one app - including live game streaming, live odds, betting alerts and historical data to help fans make better betting choices. Money Line's diverse revenue model includes a subscription-based pay for view model and a rapidly-growing affiliate marketing business focused on customer acquisition for betting operators in Europe and additional jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact info@moneylinesports.tv

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Private Placement. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The securities being offered have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

