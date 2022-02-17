Anzeige
VIA Science, Inc.: U.S. Department of Defense Selects VIA for Seventh Contract

VIA expands work with U.S. Air Force in multi-million dollar contract for JARVIS, VIA's cyber secure building and runway maintenance software platform

SOMERVILLE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / VIA, the only U.S. Department of Defense cybersecurity accredited blockchain provider for data privacy, integration, and analysis, announced today that it has been awarded a new two-year, multi-million dollar contract with the United States Air Force (U.S. Air Force). The contract solidifies the existing partnership between VIA and the U.S. Air Force to support data-driven decision-making for base safety, mission readiness, and comfort for personnel. Selected over more than 160 competitors, VIA will collaborate with the U.S. Air Force's Air Mobility Command (AMC) to make JARVIS, VIA's blockchain-based building and runway maintenance software platform, the standard for analyzing infrastructure condition across multiple air bases worldwide.

Tasked with instantaneous global responsiveness, AMC supports missions through airlifts, air refueling, air mobility support, and aeromedical evacuation across air bases and air strips worldwide. Together with AMC, VIA will build and enhance dashboards that will serve as the one-stop-shop for all of AMC's infrastructure strategy and decision-making processes. With the ability to access these critical insights from multiple data sources and locations in real-time, commanders will have what they need to make faster and better data-driven decisions about how to keep infrastructure safe, mission-ready, and comfortable while saving taxpayer dollars.

Brigadier General Thomas H. Blackstock, Jr. added: "When faced with mission-critical situations, it's imperative to have best practices and trusted data ready to make timely, effective resource decisions. After seeing success at Tyndall Air Force Base and Al Udeid Air Base, it's clear JARVIS will have a significant impact, improving our installation management on a global scale."

Pictured above: A bird's eye view of critical infrastructure statistics from JARVIS.

"In partnership with AMC, VIA is adding to JARVIS leading-edge infrastructure management capabilities that will improve U.S. Air Force operations enterprise-wide. These enhancements will augment the ways airmen already use JARVIS to save significant time performing their civil engineering duties," said Joe Babiec, VIA's senior vice president of strategic initiatives. "Ultimately, JARVIS eliminates the data tasks that keep airmen from focusing on what matters most: safety, mission readiness, and the comfort of personnel."

Already in use by Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, JARVIS enables airmen to make data-driven decisions 100 times faster than any other infrastructure decision-making support system by automating all data science tasks and quickly generating reports.

Follow the latest from VIA by visiting https://www.solvewithvia.com/latest/ or on social media, including LinkedIn and @solvewithvia on Twitter and Instagram.

About VIA

90% of the world's data is trapped in silos. VIA makes it accessible. Trusted by leading government agencies and clean energy companies around the globe, VIA's secure, digital collaboration platform overcomes the most common barriers to AI: lack of data, data quality issues, and data privacy risks. VIA enables decentralized energy data analysis at the locations where datasets are stored. Blockchain-based permissioning ensures that only anonymized or aggregated results are transmitted instead of the underlying datasets. VIA brings AI to data 100 times faster than alternatives. As the first and only U.S. Department of Defense-wide cybersecurity accredited blockchain application, VIA's platform, is the driving force to unlock data-driven business cases for power and energy service providers. VIA is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts, with a technology center in Montreal, Quebec, and European offices in Denmark and Rotkreuz, Switzerland. For more information, please visit www.solvewithvia.com.

Media Contact:
Stern Strategy Group
SternVIAteam@sternstrategy.com

SOURCE: VIA Science, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689188/US-Department-of-Defense-Selects-VIA-for-Seventh-Contract

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
