VIA Science, Inc.: U.S. Department of Defense Selects VIA for Seventh Contract

VIA expands work with U.S. Air Force in multi-million dollar contract for JARVIS, VIA's cyber secure building and runway maintenance software platform

SOMERVILLE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / VIA , the only U.S. Department of Defense cybersecurity accredited blockchain provider for data privacy, integration, and analysis, announced today that it has been awarded a new two-year, multi-million dollar contract with the United States Air Force (U.S. Air Force). The contract solidifies the existing partnership between VIA and the U.S. Air Force to support data-driven decision-making for base safety, mission readiness, and comfort for personnel. Selected over more than 160 competitors, VIA will collaborate with the U.S. Air Force's Air Mobility Command (AMC) to make JARVIS , VIA's blockchain-based building and runway maintenance software platform, the standard for analyzing infrastructure condition across multiple air bases worldwide.

Tasked with instantaneous global responsiveness, AMC supports missions through airlifts, air refueling, air mobility support, and aeromedical evacuation across air bases and air strips worldwide. Together with AMC, VIA will build and enhance dashboards that will serve as the one-stop-shop for all of AMC's infrastructure strategy and decision-making processes. With the ability to access these critical insights from multiple data sources and locations in real-time, commanders will have what they need to make faster and better data-driven decisions about how to keep infrastructure safe, mission-ready, and comfortable while saving taxpayer dollars.

Brigadier General Thomas H. Blackstock, Jr. added: "When faced with mission-critical situations, it's imperative to have best practices and trusted data ready to make timely, effective resource decisions. After seeing success at Tyndall Air Force Base and Al Udeid Air Base, it's clear JARVIS will have a significant impact, improving our installation management on a global scale."