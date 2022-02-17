Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell and Bennett Jones Announce the 2021 Recipient of Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Caldwell Partners (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) and Bennett Jones today announced Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year® for 2021 is Intact Financial Corporation's Charles Brindamour.

Citing Mr. Brindamour's keen business acumen and ability to innovate in the regulated insurance industry, the CEO of the Year Advisory Board made the unanimous selection on November 27, 2021. Intact Financial Corporation (IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with its recent acquisition of RSA, a leader in the UK and Ireland.

"It is an honour to recognize Charles Brindamour for leading Intact to outstanding performance year over year," said Hugh MacKinnon, Chairman & CEO, Bennett Jones and Chair of Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year Advisory Board. "Mr. Brindamour has built a robust track record of outperforming the industry and providing value for shareholders, through artificial intelligence and data-driven innovations in client experience, and strategic acquisitions within and outside of Canada."

"In addition to his significant achievements as CEO, Mr. Brindamour has made climate adaptation and resilience a top priority for Intact, its people and the communities where they operate," said John Wallace, CEO at Caldwell, the program's Founding Partner. "Under his leadership, Intact is mobilizing its knowledge, resources and partnerships with climate experts and local governments around the world to make people and businesses more resilient."

Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year® is the pre-eminent recognition for Canadian CEOs. Established in 1990, this highly respected award honours an executive in Canadian business who exemplifies integrity, insists upon excellence, earns the trust of others, and has built a globally competitive organization. The program is supported by presenting partner Bennett Jones, media partner National Post and founding partner Caldwell.

Mr. Brindamour and Intact will be honoured at the CEO of the Year Gala in Toronto in October 2022. To inquire about tickets, please visit: https://ceoaward.ca/

Read the full article on Mr. Brindamour in the National Post here: https://financialpost.com/financial-post-magazine/ceo-of-the-year/canadas-outstanding-ceo-of-the-year

Funds raised at the CEO of the Year Gala support the annual Futures Fund Scholarship, which grants ten scholarships to exceptional and deserving university students in business to further their educational ambitions. The universities selected to choose recipients this year are:

University of Toronto

University of British Columbia

McGill University

Western University

Queen's University

University of Calgary

St. Francis Xavier University

Brock University

Carlton University

Université Laval

