CMC Metals Ltd.: Positive Geophysical Survey Results at Silver Hart are Integrated into the Design of the 2022 Drill Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5P)(OTC PINK:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Intelligent Exploration ("IE') has completed a detailed interpretation of the SkyTEM airborne geophysical survey that recommends drill testing of Targets T-1 and T-4 at its flagship Silver Hart Project, south-central Yukon. Dr. Chris Hale and John Gilliatt of IE have recommended an initial 5,000-meter drill program to provide up to three drill holes on sections spaced 100 meters apart over each conductor.
