J.P. Thieriot Passes Torch To Simon McLoughlin as New Uphold CEO

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Uphold today announces the appointment of Simon McLoughlin as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Uphold is a digital money platform providing easy, single wallet access to cryptocurrencies, fractional U.S. equities, FX, tokenized precious metals and carbon credits* to customers in more than 150 countries.

JP Thieriot is elevated to Vice Chairman immediately, with special responsibility for strategic partnerships and M&A. Under Thieriot's leadership, Uphold grew revenues by over 9x to more than $250 million in 2021.

For the past three years as President and COO, McLoughlin has been responsible for overseeing the company's day-to-day operations and executing its digital asset strategy. He has played an instrumental role in building Uphold's operational infrastructure while liaising with regulators during a period of intense scrutiny for the digital currency sector. McLoughlin will continue in his current roles at subsidiary companies, including President of Uphold Europe Limited and CEO of Uphold Lithuania UAB.

"Uphold has enjoyed phenomenal growth under JP's leadership, which saw the introduction of the Anything-to-Anything trading interface," said McLoughlin. "We're delighted to introduce shortly a new revolutionary interface to cement Uphold's position as the easiest place to invest, pay, or spend its extensive range of digital assets instantly."

JP Thieriot, Vice Chairman at Uphold, said: "Simon and I have had a remarkable partnership over the past three years, which has allowed me to focus on the deal-making and strategic side, while he has built a robust operational framework.

"Perhaps more amazing than the company's financial performance is the remarkable team we've managed to assemble in London, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Porto Basin, and Vilnius - while preserving a collaborative culture of which all our employees are proud to be a part. After more than three years as CEO, the time has come to switch gears, and I am proud to pass the torch to Simon and the team, who are all fired up to achieve even greater things for Uphold."

About Uphold

A digital money platform serving over 8 million customers in more than 150 countries where consumers seek a more versatile and cost-effective home for their financial lives. Leveraging blockchain technology, the platform provides both consumers and businesses with easy access to digital and national currencies, precious metals and fractional U.S. equities. Uphold's unique trading experience - 'Anything-to-Anything' - allows customers to trade directly between asset classes, saving time and money. Uphold customers have easy access to tomorrow's financial services, today. To learn more, please visit https://uphold.com/en-us/

* Certain currencies and assets are not available in all jurisdictions

