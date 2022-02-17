Speaker proposals and panel discussion suggestions now open until March 14, 2022 for the largest independent database conference.

Percona, a leader in open source database software and services, today announced the call for papers for its annual Percona Live conference, taking place in Austin, Texas on May 16-18 in-person. The conference welcomes proposals for speakers and panel discussion topics, technical deep dives, case studies, and tutorials from the open source community across a range of open source databases and related projects.

Percona Live 2022 is the longest-running independent, open source database conference covering a range of database and data management topics. The conference will explore the role that open source plays in powering applications, improving digital services and running businesses. It will also cover how companies can secure their data more effectively and solve critical database performance issues.

"Open source is essential to driving innovation. After two years of virtual events, the conference will be a hybrid experience with face-to-face elements this year, bringing together the open source community to explore the latest technical advances around databases, approaches to data management and how we can deploy these tools more effectively. The conference enables the community to share their knowledge and experiences with one another to contribute to the future of open source. We can't wait to see everybody in person," commented Matt Yonkovit, Head of Open Source Strategy at Percona.

To submit a talk or panel, visit our event page. The deadline is March 14. The organizers are looking for contributions from around the world, for a range of formats, including 3-hour tutorials, 50-minute technical sessions and 5-minute Lightning Talks. Also welcome are panel discussion ideas that the community can collaborate on in order to share more details on real-world experiences. The team is specifically interested in submissions around the following areas:

Developments in databases - from popular open source databases like MySQL and PostgreSQL through the most recent tools and projects, what new updates and changes will affect the success of developers and DBAs

Data decisions from delivering the right data schema through to benchmarking performance, experts can share their latest insights with the community

from delivering the right data schema through to benchmarking performance, experts can share their latest insights with the community Changes in deployment - from on-premises and hybrid deployments to cloud, containerization and Kubernetes, looking into how developers and DBAs run their infrastructure

- from on-premises and hybrid deployments to cloud, containerization and Kubernetes, looking into how developers and DBAs run their infrastructure The role of open source in business how open source projects create and maintain sustainable communities that deliver on their promises and reward contributors

The premier open source database event of the year attracts industry experts from around the globe. Percona Live encourages the open source community to network and share knowledge as they explore the latest technologies, innovations, and issues in the industry. Percona Live 2022 returns in person and will build on the success of last year's conference where 5,000 database developers, administrators, and decision-makers participated virtually in 2021.

