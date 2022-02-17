Countdown to the Half Anniversary Celebration With Special Bonuses and Rewards

Today, leading game publisher Nexon announced its free-to-play mobile RPG KonoSuba: Fantastic Days will be celebrating its half anniversary on February 23. The countdown starts today where players will be able to engage in celebratory bonuses and activities for the game's half anniversary through March 6.

Over the past six months, fans have been able to join Kazuma Satou, Aqua, Megumin, Darkness and other fan-favorite characters on their journey as they battled the villainous Demon King. Kicking off the excitement, we've seen 61,428 total number of Chunchunmaru obtained, while Immortal's Brooch reigns as the most popular unique weapon. Players have trained hard and shown the most love to Megumin (based on number of affinity rank capped for each character among players). From the 86,469,119 Friend Beef accepted to Treasure Hunter Melissa, Royal Holiday Iris, Explosive Megumin, High-Flying Thief Chris, Elegance Melissa being the Top 5 most used characters, KonoSuba: Fantastic Days players have been able to achieve great feats during their time in Axel. [Achievements data from August 19, 2021, to February 7, 2022]

KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is celebrating its Half Anniversary with a variety of in-game rewards so players can continue their journey with their favorite characters in style. Rewards include a countdown to the Half Anniversary with generous rewards, chances at a Half Anniversary Dream Ticket, daily log-in bonuses, increased item drop rate, a special story event, and many chances to unite with a 4-Star character in a variety of themed recruit banners.

KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is published by Nexon in partnership with KonoSuba publisher Kadokawa, and developed by Sumzap.

About KonoSuba: Fantastic Days konosuba.nexon.com

Based on the popular anime series "KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!", KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is a free-to-play character-collection RPG for iOS and Android. Featuring fan-favorite characters, including Kazuma Satou, Aqua, Megumin and Darkness, the game follows the storyline from the original novel and includes bespoke characters created exclusively for the game. Last year, the Japanese release of KonoSuba: Fantastic Days saw great success, garnering recognition from players and praise from the KonoSuba fan base.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com/

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

