NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: EqD Test - Corporate Actions (30/22)

To simulate Corporate Actions adjustments in EqD test, Nasdaq will run the following Corporate Actions with the specified dates: Ex-date: February 21, 2022 Underlying: HOLMB Corporate action: Extra + ordinary dividend Conditions: Ordinary dividend of SEK 7.5 per share and an extraordinary dividend of SEK 4.00. For contact information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1044045