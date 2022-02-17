LIDDS AB: Invitation to LIDDS Capital Markets Day and presentation of new strategy and vision

UPPSALA, SWEDEN - LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that the company will host a Capital Markets Day on March 9, 2022, for investors, analysts and media. The presentation will be held in English.

The Capital Markets Day is a hybrid event. Participants are welcome to participate either physically, at the Redeye office, Mäster Samuelsgatan 42, 10th floor, Stockholm, Sweden, or digitally.

The meeting is held between 15.00-18.00 CET on 9 March 2022 and includes an update on LIDDS operations, new long-term strategy, and its pipeline. The event will include presentations from LIDDS management team and a Q&A session with the opportunity to ask questions.

LIDDS will be represented by Nina Herne, CEO, Jan Törnell, Chairman of the Board, Johan Harmenberg, CMO, Jenni Björnulfson, CFO and Mattew Lindon, CSO. The presentation will be held in English and will also be available on the company website, www.liddspharma.com after the event.

Registration for the Capital Markets Day is made by emailing info@liddspharma.com. The last day to register is 7 March 2022. No pre-registration is required to watch the webcast. A link to follow the Capital Markets Day digitally and the full program for the Capital Markets Day will be published prior to the event on the company website.

LIDDS processes the personal data that you provide in your notification in accordance with our Privacy policy. Throughout the event, local Covid-19-related restrictions will be adhered to. For that reason, the event will turn wholly digital if necessary.

For more information, please contact:

Jenni Björnulfson, CFO and Head of IR, Phone: +46 (0)708 553805, email: jenni.bjornulfson@liddspharma.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the aforementioned contact person, on February 17, 2022 at 16.00 CET.

