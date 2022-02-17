Slalom Earns Top Honours on UK's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing amongst Medium Organisations

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2022. Slalom employees are noticeably happy at work; enjoy being part of a purpose-driven company; and feel cared for by a firm that delivers a holistic experience of wellbeing at work, across all departments and seniority levels.



"At Slalom, we believe in providing our teammates the autonomy to move fast and trust that they will do what's right. So, we support every employee to love their work and life, and empower each person to do their very best work when, where, and how they want," said Dave Williams, Country Managing Director, Slalom UK. "We're just so proud to be recognised as UK's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing by our very own people as a best workplace for wellbeing."

Slalom UK has offices in Manchester and London. The company continually makes employees and their wellbeing a top priority, including available market-competitive benefits such as: private medical healthcare with unlimited mental health checks; flexibility for team members to define their own best ways of working (hours, locations, and more); and a Thrive program to help improve physical, mental, financial and/or social wellbeing.

Great Place to Work's culture experts analysed thousands of employee surveys to assess wellbeing at work based on five criteria: Work-life balance; Sense of fulfilment; Job satisfaction; Psychological safety; and Financial Security. This is Great Place to Work's first-ever UK Best Workplaces for Wellbeing ranking.

More about Slalom:

Slalom is a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 41 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 11,000 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For six years running and is regularly recognised by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.?

