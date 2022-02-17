Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies Announces Upcoming Webinar with Carahsoft To Introduce TruContext

Military-Grade Data Analytics and Visualization Capabilities Available to the Public Sector

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) ("Visium"), the company that provides real-time comprehensive visualized information on security events, today announced its upcoming product launch webcast scheduled for February 22, 2022 at 2PM EST, with Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider. Interested parties can register for the webinar at https://carahevents.carahsoft.com/Event/Details/270691-visium.

The webinar will feature Visium's TruContext technology and the benefits of using TruContext with Splunk? and other cyber tools. Carahsoft serves as Visium's Master Government Aggregator®, making Visium's TruContextTM platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions - Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and through the company's reseller partners.

"Visium is pleased to introduce TruContext and its powerful capabilities to Carahsoft's customers and to other interested parties. Partnering with this industry leader is key to expanding our footprint in the Public Sector," said Mark Lucky, Visium's CEO. "Carahsoft's extensive experience and commitment to helping government agencies will allow us to better serve our Public Sector customers by providing improved access to Visium's industry-leading cybersecurity solutions."

Visium's TruContext platform includes the following features:

TruContext ingests ANY data in its raw and native format, including PCAP, Netflow, Nessus, Splunk, CrowdStrike, etc., making it easier for users to see machine data and find new insights. Users can now leverage TruContext to understand cyber threat data in real-time, enabling decisions to be made with confidence.

ingests ANY data in its raw and native format, including PCAP, Netflow, Nessus, Splunk, CrowdStrike, etc., making it easier for users to see machine data and find new insights. Users can now leverage to understand cyber threat data in real-time, enabling decisions to be made with confidence. TruContext provides understanding of context, enabling the user to quickly determine system level dependencies and impacts of cyber vulnerabilities and exploits. Now a client can see and understand how a compromise on a single asset can specifically impact other connected assets and domains throughout a system.

provides understanding of context, enabling the user to quickly determine system level dependencies and impacts of cyber vulnerabilities and exploits. Now a client can see and understand how a compromise on a single asset can specifically impact other connected assets and domains throughout a system. TruContext uses the MITRE ATT&CK ® framework as an overlay to ingest data for mapping and pinpointing vulnerabilities, exploits, and mitigations.

uses the ATT&CK framework as an overlay to ingest data for mapping and pinpointing vulnerabilities, exploits, and mitigations. TruContext delivers a composite source of valuable data made available through Visium Analytics' data overlays and enrichments - so that organizations can now also overlay new sources of valuable correlated machine data through dashboard level integration within the Splunk? Enterprise application ecosystem. This capability complements Splunk by delivering real-time context across large data sets in Splunk Enterprise.

Visium is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B, NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Visium team at Carahsoft at (855) 377-5865 or Visium@carahsoft.com.

Interested investors can sign up for upcoming news and industry updates by going to https://www.visiumtechnologies.com/contact/

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About MITRE

For a half century, MITRE has worked as a strategic partner to federal agencies to solve hard problems in cybersecurity. MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through public-private partnerships, as well as the operation of federally funded R&D centers, we work across government to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.