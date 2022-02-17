NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on an Uplist of an $8 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

(NASDAQ:SBFM; SBFMW)

About Sunshine Biopharma, Inc.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the causative agent of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives of over 5.3 million people worldwide since it first appeared in December 2019. There are currently no drugs that can effectively arrest replication of the virus in people who have contracted the illness. Sunshine Biopharma has completed the synthesis of four potential inhibitors of PLpro and subsequently identified a lead compound, SBFM-PL4. The Company is currently advancing the development of SBFM-PL4 in collaboration with the University of Georgia, College of Pharmacy. In addition, to working on the development of a treatment for COVID-19, Sunshine Biopharma is engaged in the development Adva-27a, a unique anticancer compound. Tests conducted to date have demonstrated the effectiveness of Adva-27a at destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells, including Pancreatic Cancer cells, Small-Cell Lung Cancer cells, Breast Cancer cells, and Uterine Sarcoma cells. Clinical trials for Pancreatic Cancer indication are planned to be conducted at McGill University's Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Canada. Sunshine Biopharma is owner of all patents and intellectual property pertaining to Adva-27a.

