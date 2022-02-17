PAN Communications Announces Promotions of Two Long-Tenured Directors to VPs

Agency moves symbolize employee-centric career growth through mentorship, training and development
BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / PAN Communications, an integrated marketing and PR agency for B2B tech and healthcare brands, is excited to announce the promotions of two long-tenured directors to the leadership role of vice president. Effective immediately, Marki Conway will serve as vice president across the firm's technology practice and Lauren Kaufman will move into the role of vice president, Integrated Marketing & Analytics.
These promotions reflect years of hard work and trailblazing by Lauren and Marki and represent one of PAN's highest priorities as a business and an employer: to be a place where today's generation can build their career in ways that speaks to who they are and what they care about. Both of these amazing leaders began in different roles and took separate career paths to where they are today. Their growth mirrors the firm's philosophy around employee-first development and how the agency's culture helps young professionals set their career course and find that aspiration in their next role.