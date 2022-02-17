PAN Communications Announces Promotions of Two Long-Tenured Directors to VPs

Agency moves symbolize employee-centric career growth through mentorship, training and development

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / PAN Communications , an integrated marketing and PR agency for B2B tech and healthcare brands, is excited to announce the promotions of two long-tenured directors to the leadership role of vice president. Effective immediately, Marki Conway will serve as vice president across the firm's technology practice and Lauren Kaufman will move into the role of vice president, Integrated Marketing & Analytics.

These promotions reflect years of hard work and trailblazing by Lauren and Marki and represent one of PAN's highest priorities as a business and an employer: to be a place where today's generation can build their career in ways that speaks to who they are and what they care about. Both of these amazing leaders began in different roles and took separate career paths to where they are today. Their growth mirrors the firm's philosophy around employee-first development and how the agency's culture helps young professionals set their career course and find that aspiration in their next role.

Marki has spent more than 11 years with the agency, beginning as a technology intern and leaping through the ranks with excellent work, industry expertise and strong people and client management skills. Within PAN's dedicated mentor model, agency leaders embraced Marki's passion to pursue individual interests - such as philanthropy and workplace culture initiatives - while thinking outside the box to outpace expectations across client programs. It was that passion and determination that enabled her to climb the ladder to her role today. As a VP, she will continue to provide mentorship to her teams while guiding them to deliver outstanding results and grow business for a wide variety of clients, ranging from mid- to late-stage brands. She has built a diverse expertise across B2B industries including security, martech, CX, adtech, supply chain, HR tech, BI/analytics and software development. In addition to VP responsibilities, Marki will support PAN's new Head of DEI Brandon Thomas in guiding internal and external diversity, equity and inclusivity initiatives.

"It's a unique opportunity to be able to move through the ranks alongside colleagues I've long-respected, celebrating our collective achievements together," Conway said. "I've always been motivated by and for the people around me, and building my career at PAN has afforded me opportunities to learn from some of the best in the business - while paying it forward to mentor and champion for those around me. In this next career step, I'm excited to continue pursuing my passions in people management, disruptive client work and being an advocate for inclusive, positive culture within and outside the walls of PAN."