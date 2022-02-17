Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Nur noch 7 Tage bis zum „Tag X“! 27 Mal besser, als der Durchschnitt...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Xetra
17.02.22
17:35 Uhr
18,580 Euro
-0,620
-3,23 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,44018,64018:15
18,46018,64018:13
PR Newswire
17.02.2022 | 17:34
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

London, February 17

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameArnold W. Donald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Climate Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction: 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionAcquired 8,869 shares on the vesting of a grant of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") originally made on January 29, 2019 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan, which includes shares from the settlement of dividend equivalents accumulated during the PBS RSU restricted period. Each PBS RSU represented one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person was eligible to earn from 0-200% of the target amount of PBS RSUs to the extent that Carnival Corporation & plc's annual operating income, as adjusted for certain fuel price changes and currency exchange rate impact, for each of the three fiscal years in the 2019-2021 performance cycle and the average of each year's return on invested capital at the end of the three-year performance cycle exceed specified performance goals.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
8,869
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
8,869
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-02-15
f)Place of the transactionNYSE
4BDetails of the transaction: 2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionRepresents a surrender of shares to satisfy the tax obligation on the release of vested PBS RSUs.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$22.3293		Volume(s)
3,490
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,490
$22.3293
e)Date of the transaction2022-02-15
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

Arnaldo Perez

Company Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600

#34037926

CARNIVAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.