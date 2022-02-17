Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquired 8,869 shares on the vesting of a grant of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") originally made on January 29, 2019 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan, which includes shares from the settlement of dividend equivalents accumulated during the PBS RSU restricted period. Each PBS RSU represented one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person was eligible to earn from 0-200% of the target amount of PBS RSUs to the extent that Carnival Corporation & plc's annual operating income, as adjusted for certain fuel price changes and currency exchange rate impact, for each of the three fiscal years in the 2019-2021 performance cycle and the average of each year's return on invested capital at the end of the three-year performance cycle exceed specified performance goals.