The list of planned gigawatt-scale battery cell manufacturing plants in Europe has grown, with Anglo-Korean battery maker Eurocell announcing plans for a gigafab in Western Europe to start manufacturing at scale within 12 months.In recent months, Europe has been shaping up as a hotspot of battery manufacturing activity with a flood of gigafactory announcements coming from incumbents and newcomers to the market. With a clear strategy outlined to reduce its dependence on Asian battery cell imports, Europe is set to host around 35 gigafactories by 2035, according to the latest predictions. The newest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...