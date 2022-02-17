Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
17.02.2022 | 17:44
Metaskins Studios SAS: Metaskins Studios will be minting its first NFT project called "The Holy Ones"

The Holy Ones NFT collection will be minted on February 22, 2022.

Metaskins studios is the first Colombian company that develops content for Metaverses and NFTs.

The Holy Ones is Metaskins Studio's first PFP project (profile picture project), which is a term used to describe large NFT collections of avatars.

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / The Holy Ones are a collection of 6,666 avatars that tell the story of four divine beings from different religions (Jesus, Buddha, Moses and Vishnu) who come together to create a single belief, "Cryptoism", based on inclusion and tolerance.

The Holy Ones NFT collection offers its NFT holders many more benefits than just cool art. With purchase of a Holy Ones NFT, holders get royalties generated by The Holy Ones video games, membership in "The Holy DAO" which grants members access to decision-making procedures related to the project, and access to "The Holy Treasury" which holds all the funds generated by the initial sale of the NFT collection ( or "mint").

Metaskins Studios was founded less than a year ago in Medellin and today it has a team of 15 young artists and developers. They have been developing a broad spectrum of digital Web3 content, from Metaverse content for Metaverses such as Decentraland, to video game content for Web 3 projects and decentralized apps (or "Dapps"), to NFTs. They will also be the first company in Colombia to launch a PFP project.

https://theholyones.io/

Contact
Camilla Wolff V.
camilaw@metaskins.com

SOURCE: Metaskins Studios SAS



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689320/Metaskins-Studios-will-be-minting-its-first-NFT-project-called-The-Holy-Ones

