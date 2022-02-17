Nextensa NV: Divestment of Two Buildings and Update on the Own Shares Buyback Program

DIVESTMENT OF TWO BUILDINGS AND UPDATE

ON THE OWN SHARES BUYBACK PROGRAM

NEXTENSA SELLS THE CRESCENT & MONNET IN LINE WITH ITS NEW STRATEGY

NEXTENSA announces the sale of the MONNET building in Luxembourg. In its portfolio since 2006, this prime office building is situated in the heart of the financial district of Kirchberg on Rue Jean Monnet 4 and extends over appr. 4,000 sqm, entirely let to several strong financial tenants. This off-market transaction was performed by Edmond de Rothschild's Benelux team on behalf of its Benelux Commercial Real Estate Fund, who was advised by Cushman &Wakefield.

Last week, in the same line, NEXTENSA sold the leasehold rights of the CRESCENT to the private investors DES / De Weer. A very work-friendly 15,000 sqm office building situated on the Erasmus Campus in Brussels (Anderlecht). Initially built-to-suit l'Oreal in the early 2000's, this property has been completely refurbished into a "serviced office building" in 2011 and is now almost fully let to multiple tenants. Anker18 advised the buyer.

Towards performance and sustainability:

These transactions are in line with Nextensa's asset-rotation strategy, aiming to develop a future-proof portfolio based on sustainability, circularity, and human-centric projects in key locations. Nextensa has owned these buildings respectively since 2002 (The Crescent) and 2006 (Monnet). Both transactions represent a gross amount of appr. 72 M EUR which is above the latest valuation per 31/12/21 and immediately confirms the company's ability to create capital gains and tangible added-value.



SHARES REPURCHASE

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Belgian Code of Companies

and Associations, Nextensa announces that in the period between February 10, 2022 and February 16, 2022 included it has repurchased 1,724 treasury shares on Euronext Brussels as part of its announced share buy-back program1. The shares were repurchased at an average price (rounded) of €72.42 per share. This share repurchase transaction was carried out to cover the purchase plans for the benefit of the executive management of Nextensa, and this within the limits set down in the (renewed) share repurchase authorization as granted by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 19 July 2021.

Detailed operations per day

Date Number of shares Average price (€) Minimum price (€) Maximum price (€) Total price (€) 10/02/2022 142 72.38 72.10 72.50 10 277.40 11/02/2022 - - - - - 14/02/2022 400 72.45 72.10 72.80 28 980.00 15/02/2022 600 72.43 72.10 72.70 43 460.00 16/02/2022 600 72.40 72.00 72.70 43 440.00 Total 1 742 72.42 126 157.40

Following the above transactions, the total number of treasury shares amounts to 23,799 (0.24% out of a total of 10,002,102 shares) as of 16 February 2022.

[1] Cfr. Press release « Shares repurchase », dd. December 8, 2021.

