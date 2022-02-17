The Leadership Development Group Launches the Health Ecosystem Leadership Institute; Applications Now Being Accepted for the Inaugural 12-Week Online Course

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / The Leadership Development Group, a full-service health ecosystem talent development firm, is launching the inaugural Health Ecosystem Leadership Institute. The Institute is focused on developing leaders across diverse health industry sectors such as providers, purchasers and payers, pharmaceuticals, biotechs, public/private organizations, communities, and entrepreneurs to work together to transform health and wellness. Applications, for this 12-week multi-modality leadership development program beginning April 6th, are now being accepted.
