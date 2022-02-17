Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Nur noch 7 Tage bis zum „Tag X“! 27 Mal besser, als der Durchschnitt...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q27V ISIN: US78463V1070 Ticker-Symbol: GQ9 
Tradegate
15.02.22
21:21 Uhr
152,74 Euro
-0,86
-0,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPDR GOLD TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPDR GOLD TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
155,66156,1719:44
PR Newswire
17.02.2022 | 19:16
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SEDCO Holding Announces Completion of Sale of Arabian Entertainment Company to GLD Partners LP

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEDCO Holding, one of the largest family-owned investment groups in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today announced the completion of the sale of Arabian Entertainment Company Limited ("AEC") to GLD Partners LP, a Los Angeles, USA based privately held, alternative investment management firm. AEC operates 17 casual dining restaurants throughout Saudi Arabia and is the local franchisee for Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar, one of the world's largest casual dining brands.

The sale of AEC represents an exit by SEDCO Holding from the F&B foodservice sector as a part of its strategy to focus on core businesses.

For GLD Partners the transaction represents an entry point into the fast growing and dynamic foodservice sector in Saudi Arabia and forms a part of its overall expansion plans and investments into the region, and in particular, Saudi Arabia.

Omar Mirza, Managing Director of GLD Partners for MENA region, thanked SEDCO Holding and Dine Brands for the smooth transfer of Applebee's Saudi Arabia franchise to GLD Partners. He stated that "these are exciting times, and we are thrilled to have added a leading global brand like Applebee's to our growing MENA region investments portfolio."

Dine Brands Global, the parent company of Applebee's, is helping to ensure the smooth transition of the franchise under AEC from SEDCO Holding to new owners, GLD Partners.

"We are in full support of this ownership transfer and believe GLD Partners will continue Applebee's rich traditions, furthering the brand's success in Saudi Arabia." said Gary Moore, Regional Vice President of Franchise Operations, Dine Brands Global, Inc.

SPDR GOLD TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.